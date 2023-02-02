Zara Says It’s Time Its Home Market Pays for Online Returns

The Business of Fashion
Small stores can remain competitive by scaling their private labels, testing new store concepts, and offering brands consumers can’t find on Farfetch or in Selfridges.
Investing in a VIP resale platform is another play from the e-commerce pioneer to win over luxury buyers and sellers.
The Montreal-based e-commerce retailer laid off 138 employees last week, or 7 percent of its total workforce.
The fast-fashion retailer has seen sales decline in six of the last seven months, as the novelty of its endless selection of trendy, ultra-cheap clothes wears off.