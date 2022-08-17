Biden Signs $430 Billion Climate, Healthcare and Tax Bill

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a $430 billion bill that is seen as the biggest climate package in US history, designed to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions as well as lower prescription drug prices.

At a White House event, Biden was joined by Democratic leaders including Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, whose support was crucial to passage of the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines after he had initially opposed a similar measure.

“Joe, we never had a doubt,” Biden said of Manchin.

By Nandita Bose and Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler

