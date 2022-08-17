default-output-block.skip-main
Sustainability

Biden Signs $430 Billion Climate, Healthcare and Tax Bill

An american flag on display in Macy's in Chicago | Source: Shutterstock
By

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a $430 billion bill that is seen as the biggest climate package in US history, designed to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions as well as lower prescription drug prices.

At a White House event, Biden was joined by Democratic leaders including Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, whose support was crucial to passage of the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines after he had initially opposed a similar measure.

“Joe, we never had a doubt,” Biden said of Manchin.

By Nandita Bose and Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler

Learn more:

Will a Recession Stunt Sustainable Fashion?

The last major downturn in 2008 was a huge setback for an emerging movement. But this time, shifts in both consumer and business culture mean things are likely to be different.

