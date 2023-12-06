default-output-block.skip-main
Sustainability

Gulf Luxury Recommerce Market to Hit $780 Million by 2026, Chalhoub Group Forecasts

The Middle East region’s secondhand luxury sector is growing slower than in other markets’, with interest in sustainability still nascent among consumers and cultural stigma remaining around pre-owned items, according to a report by the Dubai-based retail giant.
A phone held above a denim shirt takes a picture of the garment.
The Gulf luxury resale space is expected to grow nearly 60 percent by 2026, according to Chalhoub Group. (Shutterstock)
By

The luxury re-commerce market in the Gulf region is expected to hit a value as high as $780 million by 2026, up nearly 60 percent compared to 2022, according to analysis by Dubai-based luxury retail giant Chalhoub Group.

However, the sector remains nascent and its pace of growth is slower than in other markets, like the US, where there’s less cultural stigma attached to shopping secondhand, sustainability may rank more highly among consumer concerns and average spending power is less, the analysis found.

The report, published Wednesday, comes as Dubai is playing host to the UN’s annual COP climate summit.

Fashion in the Middle East: Optimism and Transformation

BoF Insight’s guide to why the Middle East has become the region to watch and what brands can do to tap into the new opportunities that this $89 billion market offers.

About the author
Sarah Kent
Sarah Kent

Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved.

