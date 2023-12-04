default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Sustainability

Advocacy Groups Lay Out Demands for Fashion at UN Climate Summit

Labour and climate groups are pushing to make the fashion industry a bigger part of the conversation at the UN’s annual climate summit.
Activists lift placards and chant slogans calling on the world's biggest CO2 emitters to fill the 'Loss and Damage' fund supporting the adaptation and development of countries most vulnerable to climate change, at the COP28 United Nations climate talks in Dubai on December 4, 2023.
Activists protest at the UN's COP 28 climate summit in Dubai. (Karim Sahib/AFP via Getty Images)
By

Big fashion brands must be more transparent about their environmental impact and how they plan to reduce it, according to a list of demands published by advocacy groups including Fashion Revolution and Stand.earth during the UN’s annual COP climate summit Monday.

The call reflects efforts by labour and climate groups to draw more scrutiny to an industry that has often been overlooked in the context of global climate discussions, despite its significant manufacturing ties to many of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries.

The demands include calls for policymakers to hold the industry accountable for environmental and labour abuses and incentivise more responsible practices. Brands for their part must provide more information about how and where their products are made and how they plan to deliver on climate commitments, the groups said.

Campaigners Eco-Age and Action Speaks Louder and denim manufacturing group Transformers Foundation also backed the call for action.

Learn more:

What Fashion Should Watch at COP 28

With global temperatures reaching new highs and time running out for brands to deliver on their environmental commitments, here’s what fashion leaders need to know about the UN’s annual climate summit in Dubai.

About the author
Sarah Kent
Sarah Kent

Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Sustainability
How fashion can do better for people and the planet.

Fashion’s Renewable Power Play

Bestseller and H&M Group have pledged $100 million to help develop a renewable-energy project in Bangladesh, a possible template for more meaningful investment in decarbonising the industry.

A Controversial Alternative to Fashion’s Coal Addiction

Big brands like H&M Group, Inditex and Nike are turning to biomass like wood pellets and agricultural waste in a bid to get the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel out of energy-intensive manufacturing processes. Climate groups say it’s not any better.

What Fashion Should Watch at COP 28

With global temperatures reaching new highs and time running out for brands to deliver on their environmental commitments, here’s what fashion leaders need to know ahead of the start of the UN’s annual climate summit in Dubai Thursday.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Enjoy 25% off BoF Professional Membership Until December 19
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Enjoy 25% off BoF Professional Membership Until December 19