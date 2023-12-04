Advocacy Groups Lay Out Demands for Fashion at UN Climate Summit

Big fashion brands must be more transparent about their environmental impact and how they plan to reduce it, according to a list of demands published by advocacy groups including Fashion Revolution and Stand.earth during the UN’s annual COP climate summit Monday.

The call reflects efforts by labour and climate groups to draw more scrutiny to an industry that has often been overlooked in the context of global climate discussions, despite its significant manufacturing ties to many of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries.

The demands include calls for policymakers to hold the industry accountable for environmental and labour abuses and incentivise more responsible practices. Brands for their part must provide more information about how and where their products are made and how they plan to deliver on climate commitments, the groups said.

Campaigners Eco-Age and Action Speaks Louder and denim manufacturing group Transformers Foundation also backed the call for action.

