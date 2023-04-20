‘Better’ Materials Aren’t Enough to Dent Fashion’s Climate Impact

The Business of Fashion
Rothy’s is running a marketing blitz in support of a New York state recycling bill, a sign of fashion’s shifting relationship with politics and advocacy.
The understated allure of classic, high quality pieces dovetails with conscious consumption calls to buy less, but better. But brands are treating the idea as just another excuse to sell more clothes.
Political lobbyists, TikTok influencers and Amazon’s controversial union leader Chris Smalls gathered Tuesday morning in an unlikely alliance championing New York State’s Fashion Workers Act, a piece of legislation that would grant employment protections for models and other creatives in the industry.
The run-up to Earth Day has ballooned into a month-long marketing moment, even as regulators try to crack down on empty sustainability claims.