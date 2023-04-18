default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Sustainability

Push for Faster Fashion Squeezes European Manufacturers

Workers in 2014 in a textile factory in Istanbul, Turkey.
Push for faster fashion squeezes European manufacturers. (Shutterstock)
By

Big brands have stepped up sourcing in Europe over the last few years in a race to get the trendiest clothes to the continent’s consumers as quickly as possible. But the push for faster fashion has come at the expense of European manufacturers and their workers, according to a new report by labour advocacy groups Clean Clothes Campaign and Fair Trade Advocacy Office.

Major brands in both the luxury and mass market segments often pressure suppliers to lower prices, despite the effects of inflation, according to the report, which was based on interviews with suppliers, experts and union representatives in Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, the Czech Republic and Germany. Manufacturers are regularly asked to make changes midway through production, but are also liable for any delays. Lead times are often unrealistic and payment timelines have ballooned.

Such trading practices are relatively common in the garment industry and contribute to low wages and labour abuses. The report’s authors are calling for tougher government regulation.

Learn more:

On Labour Rights, You Get What You Pay For

With purchasing practices that undercut the cost of production, big brands are shortchanging workers and undermining their own commitments to operate more responsibly, according to a new study.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Sustainability
How fashion can do better for people and the planet.

When Marketing Gets Political

Rothy’s is running a marketing blitz in support of a New York state recycling bill, a sign of fashion’s shifting relationship with politics and advocacy.

Activists Renew Push for Fashion Workers’ Rights Bill

Political lobbyists, TikTok influencers and Amazon’s controversial union leader Chris Smalls gathered Tuesday morning in an unlikely alliance championing New York State’s Fashion Workers Act, a piece of legislation that would grant employment protections for models and other creatives in the industry.

April Is the Greenwashiest Month

The run-up to Earth Day has ballooned into a month-long marketing moment, even as regulators try to crack down on empty sustainability claims.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns