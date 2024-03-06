H&M Places New Bet on the Future of Fashion Recycling

The Business of Fashion
Meeting the industry’s emissions targets will require more collective action and new financing models, according to a new report by leading manufacturers.
The ‘instant fashion’ juggernaut’s explosive growth is attracting imitators. But keeping up with Shein’s relentless churn puts the industry on a perilous course when it comes to sustainability, writes Kenneth P. Pucker.
LVMH and Kering wrote down billions of dollars of unsold inventory last year. What to do with it has become an increasingly complex challenge.
The Swedish company was at the forefront of efforts to scale up supply of more sustainable materials. It filed for bankruptcy on Sunday.