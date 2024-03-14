Loro Piana’s $9,000 Sweaters Rely on Unpaid Farmers in Peru

The Business of Fashion
In an in-depth interview with BoF, chief executive Damien Bertrand breaks down the strategy shifts he’s put in place to unlock the uber-luxe label’s growth potential.
The fast-fashion giant has joined Vargas and TPG to back a new polyester recycling venture following its failed bet on Renewcell.
Meeting the industry’s emissions targets will require more collective action and new financing models, according to a new report by leading manufacturers.
The ‘instant fashion’ juggernaut’s explosive growth is attracting imitators. But keeping up with Shein’s relentless churn puts the industry on a perilous course when it comes to sustainability, writes Kenneth P. Pucker.
LVMH and Kering wrote down billions of dollars of unsold inventory last year. What to do with it has become an increasingly complex challenge.