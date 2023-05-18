Lululemon Takes Minority Stake in Recycling Tech Company

Athleisure brand Lululemon has taken a minority stake in Samsara Eco, an Australian company that uses enzymes to recycle plastics like polyester and nylon into new materials.

The investment is part of a multi-year collaboration with the recycling tech company as Lululemon looks to deliver on its environmental targets, part of a broader trend within the industry as big brands look to tech start-ups to help them achieve climate goals.

The two companies will work together to create new recycled nylon and polyester from apparel waste, Lululemon said in a statement.

The companies did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

