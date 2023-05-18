default-output-block.skip-main
Lululemon Takes Minority Stake in Recycling Tech Company

Lululemon is investing in sustainable materials.
Lululemon is investing in plastic recycling company Samsara Eco.
By

Athleisure brand Lululemon has taken a minority stake in Samsara Eco, an Australian company that uses enzymes to recycle plastics like polyester and nylon into new materials.

The investment is part of a multi-year collaboration with the recycling tech company as Lululemon looks to deliver on its environmental targets, part of a broader trend within the industry as big brands look to tech start-ups to help them achieve climate goals.

The two companies will work together to create new recycled nylon and polyester from apparel waste, Lululemon said in a statement.

The companies did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Learn more:

Why Big Brands Are Investing in Sustainability Start-Ups

Ralph Lauren and Lululemon have joined the likes of H&M Group, Kering and Chanel in pouring money into innovations that could reduce the industry’s environmental impact.

