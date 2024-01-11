default-output-block.skip-main
Sustainability

Parley Launches Investment Arm

The environmental organisation, which works with companies including Adidas and Dior to recycle plastic pollution into products, is launching an investment arm to push new materials innovation.
A black jacket made by Dior using Bananatex on display at a Parley booth at the Biofabricate conference in Paris.
Nonprofit Parley is aiming to get creatives engaged with next-generation materials it backs through its new investment fund, like this one-off jacket made by Dior using Bananatex. (Business of Fashion)
By

Parley, the environmental organisation that works with brands like Adidas and Dior to turn plastic pollution into product components, is launching an investment arm to support new materials innovation.

The company is aiming to provide long-term funding to next-generation start-ups that are taking on the environmental and social problems caused by plastic.

”We don’t see good investors out there,” said Parley founder and CEO Cyrill Gutsch. “There’s too much influence on the wrong side, pushing too fast on commercialisation and driven by short-term returns.”

Gutsch said Parley would also leverage its knowledge of fashion supply chains and connections to designers to help bring new materials to the market.

The company’s first investment is in Bananatex, a five-year-old company that produces a material made from banana plants. Gutsch has already introduced the material to Dior menswear designer Kim Jones, who has experimented with the material to create a one-off jacket: an illustration of Gutsch’s ambition to get top creatives to engage with new materials with a view to eventually incorporating them into commercial collections.

”Designers in the fashion houses are, for us, more or less the best advocates,” said Gutsch.

Learn more:

The Start-Ups Fashion Is Still Willing to Bet On

A grim economic climate has tempered enthusiasm for risky investments, but fashion companies and executives like H&M, Kering and Stella McCartney still see opportunity in start-ups pursuing sustainability solutions.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated on Jan. 11, 2024 to correct the characterisation of Parley’s structure.

Sarah Kent
Sarah Kent

Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.

