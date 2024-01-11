Parley Launches Investment Arm

The Business of Fashion
Despite strides made to eliminate the use of forced labour in fashion’s supply chain, companies’ commitments straggle due to a lack of transparency, according to a new industry report.
Rachel Arthur, the sustainable fashion advocacy lead at the UN Environment Programme, breaks down for The State of Fashion 2024 why marketers should have a bigger role in efforts to improve the way the industry operates.
Two landmark bills taking aim at the industry’s environmental and social impact — the New York Fashion Act and the Fashion Workers Act — are back on the US state’s legislative agenda.
The State of Fashion 2024's essential guide to incoming sustainability regulation reveals how and why retailers, brands and manufacturers need to revamp business models to align to a shifting regulatory landscape.