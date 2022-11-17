default-output-block.skip-main
Sustainability

Patagonia, Reformation Back Toughened New York Fashion Act

New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi speaks at The Fashion Act Rally on February 12, 2022
New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi speaks at The Fashion Act Rally on February 12, 2022 (Getty Images)
By

The proposed legislation aims to make big brands accountable for environmental impact and working conditions in their supply chain.

The bill was first introduced to the New York State Assembly last January, but faced criticism from some human rights and labour organisations, who said it was too focused on disclosure and didn’t require sufficient action.

The amended bill steps up the requirements on brands as well as their liability if they fall short. If passed, it will mean any brand with revenue of more than $100 million doing business in New York State will need to show they have carried out effective due diligence in their supply chain and addressed any issues found.

It includes guidance for responsible purchasing practices and brands may be fined up to 2 percent of global revenue if they fail to comply. Garment workers will also be able to bring direct action against brands for issues like lost wages.

On climate, companies will need to take steps to gather more direct data on their emissions to show they are meeting climate targets and implement stricter chemical guidelines in their supply chains.

The bill has the support of brands including Patagonia and Reformation, local unions and advocacy groups like Fashion Revolution. It will be considered during the New York State legislative session opening in January.

