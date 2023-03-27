Union Group Calls on Brands to Support Garment Workers After Turkey Quake

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Fashion brands will need to back up ‘green’ claims or risk fines of at least 4 percent of annual revenue in the offending market. But the regulations still leave a lot open to interpretation.
The footwear company says it has cracked its holy-grail goal to develop a net-zero carbon shoe. All investors want is a path to profitability.
The French luxury giant is betting on higher prices and a suite of emerging supply-chain initiatives to help keep growing its business while cutting total greenhouse gas emissions.
While most brands have banned fur, animal welfare is rarely discussed when it comes to more mainstream and lucrative fabrics like leather.