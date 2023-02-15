Protesters Target Boohoo at Ethical Fashion Event in London

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Synthetic stones now make up 10 percent of the diamond market, highlighting the ways in which new materials are rewriting the rules of what is considered luxury.
The Mother of Pearl designer talks about how she quit the fashion system to build a sustainable luxury label, the subject of a documentary that premieres at the start of London Fashion Week on Thursday.
Every year, millions of tons of old clothes are shipped around the world as part of the global secondhand clothing trade. Nonprofit The Or Foundation and Vestiaire Collective are lobbying for regulation that benefits the countries where they end up.
Chloé is set to become the first major luxury fashion brand to road-test digital product IDs that contain detailed information about the authenticity and eco-credentials of individual items and allow for easy resale via Vestiaire Collective.