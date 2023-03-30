Tapestry Invests in Alternative Leather Company Gen Phoenix

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Swedish fast fashion giant posted a surprise profit in the first quarter, in part due to its increased stake in resale platform Sellpy. It offers a glimpse at how the company hopes to decouple its growth from impact.
Fashion brands will need to back up ‘green’ claims or risk fines of at least 4 percent of annual revenue in the offending market. But the regulations still leave a lot open to interpretation.
The footwear company says it has cracked its holy-grail goal to develop a net-zero carbon shoe. All investors want is a path to profitability.
The French luxury giant is betting on higher prices and a suite of emerging supply-chain initiatives to help keep growing its business while cutting total greenhouse gas emissions.