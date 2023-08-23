default-output-block.skip-main
Sustainability

California’s Push for More Climate Disclosure Gets Fashion’s Backing

Trade groups including the American Apparel & Footwear Association and Council of Fashion Designers of America are supporting a state bill that would require big companies to report on their greenhouse-gas emissions.
Factory with pollution coming out of chimneys.
Fashion industry trade groups have backed a bill in California that would require brands to disclose their greenhouse-gas emissions. (Shutterstock)
By

The American fashion industry’s biggest trade groups have thrown their support behind a Californian move to make big businesses report on their greenhouse gas emissions.

Organisations including the American Apparel & Footwear Association and the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced their backing for the climate legislation in a public letter Wednesday. The proposed bill, known as SB 253, would require companies that do business in California and have revenue of more than $1 billion to report annually on emissions across their own operations and in their value chains.

If passed, the legislation would create the first broad-based climate disclosure rules in the US, moving the needle on an issue that has proved contentious among business leaders and policymakers.

Fashion’s support for the Californian bill comes as the industry has stepped up its policy engagement in response to growing efforts to regulate its environmental impact. In February, the AAFA, CFDA and partners published a manifesto for effective legislation. SB 253 meets those criteria, the organisations said in their public letter.

Sarah Kent
Sarah Kent

Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.

