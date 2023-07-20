US Turns to AI to Track Forced Labour in Brands’ Supply Chains

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The industry needs next-generation materials to meet its climate commitments, and quality, not capital, is the most important nut to crack, argues MycoWorks CEO Matthew Scullin.
The industry is becoming incrementally more transparent, but big brands still fail to disclose critical information about their environmental and social impact, according to this year’s Fashion Transparency Index.
Late last month, leading materials start-up Bolt threads said it had paused operations for its leather alternative Mylo. The company’s struggle to raise funds points to deeper challenges for the sector, writes Kenneth Pucker.
Oritain has carved out a leading position helping brands and the US government detect the origin of commodities like cotton, coffee and leather. Investors are betting tightening regulation will turbocharge growth.