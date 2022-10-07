default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Sustainability

Valentino Turns off Store Lights Early

A Valentino storefront with white awning and pink-illuminated windows
Maison Valentino Boutique (Valentino)
By

Italian brand Valentino has decided to switch off the lights in its shops earlier at night to save energy and give a signal of “environmental awareness,” following in the footsteps of the French luxury giant LVMH .

Starting from last night, lights in around 95 Valentino’s boutiques around the globe were to be turned off nightly at 10 p.m., the company said on Friday, adding it estimates a daily decrease in energy consumption of over 800 kWh.

As Europe faces the risk of an energy crisis, LVMH said last month it would turn off the lights in stores three hours earlier at 10 p.m. starting in France in October, with plans to roll out the energy-saving measure in other parts of the world at a later stage.

By Claudia Cristoferi; Editor: Keith Weir.

Learn more:

What Europe’s Energy Crisis Means for Fashion

Skyrocketing power prices are hurting consumers, threatening brands and retailers, and adding new pressures to the industry’s already fragile supply chains. For some, the result could be worse than Covid.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Case On Set a New Pace For Sportswear?
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Case On Set a New Pace For Sportswear?