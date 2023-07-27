default-output-block.skip-main
Sustainability

Walmart Partners With Fashion Tech Start-Up to Pilot Carbon-Captured Textiles

The retail giant is partnering with Rubi Laboratories to experiment with turning carbon emissions into textiles.
A large Walmart sign against a bright blue store front.
Retail giant Walmart is working with fashion tech start-up Rubi Laboratories to experiment with turning carbon emissions into textiles. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By

Retail giant Walmart is partnering with fashion tech start-up Rubi Laboratories to experiment with turning carbon emissions into textiles, the company said Thursday.

The companies are planning to run a series of pilots plugging Rubi’s technology into Walmart’s supply chain and developing a sample collection from the fabric produced.

Company’s like On and Zara are already experimenting with materials made from recycled carbon, but Walmart’s tie up with Rubi points to ways in which brands might use technology to tackle their own manufacturing emissions and throws the weight of one of the world’s largest retailers behind the effort.

Rubi’s technology is designed to capture carbon emissions at factories, mills and other industrial sites, using enzymes to convert them into cellulose that can then be spun into textiles. The company, which raised $8.7 million dollars earlier this year, already works with fashion companies including H&M Group, Reformation and Ganni.

“This technology could play an important role in our journey towards zero waste and zero emissions,” said Walmart executive vice president for sourcing Andrea Albright.

Learn more:

Eco-Fashion’s Next Big Idea: Turn Pollution Into Products

Sound like science fiction? Companies like On, Pangaia, Zara and Lululemon are already experimenting with materials and dyes produced with captured carbon emissions.

About the author
Sarah Kent
Sarah Kent

Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.

Fashion’s Renewable Power Play

Bestseller and H&M Group have pledged $100 million to help develop a renewable-energy project in Bangladesh, a possible template for more meaningful investment in decarbonising the industry.

A Controversial Alternative to Fashion’s Coal Addiction

Big brands like H&M Group, Inditex and Nike are turning to biomass like wood pellets and agricultural waste in a bid to get the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel out of energy-intensive manufacturing processes. Climate groups say it’s not any better.

What Fashion Should Watch at COP 28

With global temperatures reaching new highs and time running out for brands to deliver on their environmental commitments, here’s what fashion leaders need to know ahead of the start of the UN’s annual climate summit in Dubai Thursday.

