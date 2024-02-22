Zalando to Halt ‘Misleading’ Green Claims After EU Probe

The Business of Fashion
A landmark piece of legislation designed to make companies accountable for labour abuses and environmental damage in their supply chains has faltered, reflecting growing political opposition to more onerous climate rules.
The Worker Rights Consortium says that garment workers have been denied billions of pounds of legally mandated severance pay after being sacked or losing their jobs due to brands cancelling orders or factory closures.
Decarbonising the industry is expected to take $1 trillion over the coming decades. Where that money will come from and how it’s distributed remain open questions.
Fashion companies argue proposed government mandates for greater supply chain transparency are ‘impractical.’ They shouldn’t be, writes Kenneth P. Pucker.