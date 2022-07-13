default-output-block.skip-main
Technology

Jason Wu Releases Wearable NFT Gown With DressX

White chiffon gown with grey lace appliqué displayed in a black case.
Michelle Obama wore a Jason Wu-designed asymmetrical gown to her debut as First Lady at the presidential inauguration ball in January 2009. (DressX/Jason Wu)
By
  • Clay Morris

Digital fashion maker DressX has partnered with American brand Jason Wu to release a wearable NFT of First Lady Michelle Obama’s 2009 Inaugural Ball gown, the companies announced.

The NFT, called “The Dream,” is a precise digital twin of the original gown by Wu, and will be available for purchase exclusively via DressX on Wednesday, July 13. The owner of the NFT will be able to wear the dress digitally and receive two tickets to the brand’s show at New York Fashion Week in September.

“The Dream” is Wu’s first NFT.

“Fashion is always evolving and changing and as a fashion designer, I evolve with it,” the designer said in a statement

He joins the league of luxury brands that have forayed into the NFT industry in recent months, such as Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne, who all announced partnerships selling digital outfits with Meta in June.

Learn more:

How Brands Are Using NFTs to Keep Customers Hooked

