default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Technology

Luxury E-Commerce Marketplace 1stDibs Taps Banks for IPO

1stdibs, designed by Studio Shamshiri. Trevor Tondro
1stdibs, designed by Studio Shamshiri. Trevor Tondro (Hand-out)
By

1stDibs.com Inc., the e-commerce site for high-end goods and art, has tapped banks to lead an initial public offering this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is seeking a valuation of at least $1 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The company’s plans haven’t been finalized and could still change.

A representative for 1stDibs declined to comment.

Backed by Insight Partners, the New York-based company raised $76 million in 2019 from backers including T. Rowe Price Associates and Groupe Artémis, which controls Gucci owner Kering SA. Its valuation in the funding round was $520 million, according to PitchBook.

Other investors include Benchmark, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Index Ventures and Spark Capital.

The company, started in 2001, has said it was founded “to bring the Paris flea markets online.”

E-commerce has been performing well since last year when the pandemic hit, forcing shoppers to buy online instead of going to stores. U.S. shoppers will spend $843 billion online this year, up 6.1 percent from 2020, according to researcher EMarketer Inc.

IPOs by online sellers of goods and services raised $15.7 billion on U.S. exchanges in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the most since 2014, when Alibaba raised $25 billion in the largest-ever U.S. IPO.

By Liana Baker, Crystal Tse and Katie Roof.

In This Article
Topics

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Technology
Analysis and advice on how technology is disrupting fashion and creating new opportunities.

How Good Growth Is Unlocking More Effective Customer Data Insights

The data and technology business has developed proprietary tools that allow analysis of customer engagement, marketing strategies and lifetime value, working with the likes of The Economist, MyTheresa and Diageo. BoF speaks to Good Growth’s CEO and co-founder to learn more.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index