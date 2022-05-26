Oura Launches Gucci Smart Ring

The health tech company — best known for its smart ring that tracks everything from general fitness to sleep patterns — has tapped Kering-owned Gucci for its first luxury fashion partnership.

It’s the latest effort from the wearable tech company to make its product resonate with fashion-conscious consumers, broadening its appeal. Back in 2020, Oura debuted a limited edition yellow gold band, which sold for $399. Currently, the market for smart accessories is dominated by Apple, which has also leveraged the power of luxury labels to help boost its cool factor (the tech giant has a long-term collaboration with Hermès on a special co-branded edition of the Apple watch).

Retailing for $950, the Oura x Gucci ring is embossed with the Italian house’s signature interlocking G logo in 18K gold and tracks the wearer’s heart rate, respiratory rate, temperature and sleep. It’s available to purchase on Gucci’s website and in some brick-and-mortar Gucci stores.

