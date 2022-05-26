default-output-block.skip-main
Oura Launches Gucci Smart Ring

Oura has partnered with Gucci for its first luxury fashion partnership.
Oura has partnered with Gucci for its first luxury fashion partnership. (Gucci)
The health tech company — best known for its smart ring that tracks everything from general fitness to sleep patterns — has tapped Kering-owned Gucci for its first luxury fashion partnership.

It’s the latest effort from the wearable tech company to make its product resonate with fashion-conscious consumers, broadening its appeal. Back in 2020, Oura debuted a limited edition yellow gold band, which sold for $399. Currently, the market for smart accessories is dominated by Apple, which has also leveraged the power of luxury labels to help boost its cool factor (the tech giant has a long-term collaboration with Hermès on a special co-branded edition of the Apple watch).

Retailing for $950, the Oura x Gucci ring is embossed with the Italian house’s signature interlocking G logo in 18K gold and tracks the wearer’s heart rate, respiratory rate, temperature and sleep. It’s available to purchase on Gucci’s website and in some brick-and-mortar Gucci stores.

The Quest to Make Wearable Tech Fashionable

With the launch of a yellow-gold band, Silicon Valley-favourite Oura wants its smart ring to be as stylish as it is functional. Lauren Sherman gives it a test drive.

