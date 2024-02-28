Samsung to Unveil Wearable Smart Ring at Mobile World Congress

Samsung Electronics Co. is planning to unveil its first wearable smart ring as part of its health lineup at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The South Korean company will publicly display the Galaxy Ring for the first time after teasing it last month at the Galaxy S24 smartphone series launch in California. The Galaxy Ring offers users more personalised and seamless experiences backed by advances in artificial intelligence, Samsung said in a statement Sunday.

Visitors at the Mobile World Congress will also be able to see new health features on Galaxy Watch6 series paired with the Galaxy S24, prior to public availability later this year, Samsung said. The Galaxy Ring’s official launch is expected later in 2024.

Health tracking is already a key selling point of smartphones and watches, with Samsung, Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google using such features to attract and retain customers.

Creating sensors for continuous blood pressure tracking and glucose monitoring would be particularly valuable breakthroughs. Apple has been working for years on a glucose reader that wouldn’t require users to prick their skin for blood — a potential boon for millions of diabetics.

By Yoolim Lee

