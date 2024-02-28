Samsung to Unveil Wearable Smart Ring at Mobile World Congress

The Business of Fashion
A new wave of start-ups is building tools that take the capabilities of the market’s top generative-AI models and tailor them to fashion’s specific needs. Among them is Raspberry, which just raised $4.5 million in funding from a number of big-name backers.
The social-media giant is making it easier for users to find inspirational images of people with similar hair, skin and body types as them, helping it attract Gen-Z consumers who are using shopping features on the platform at a higher rate than any other group.
London Fashion Week will showcase a host of AI-generated outfits and industry insiders have expressed a growing optimism about what the technology can do for the sector.
