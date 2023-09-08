TikTok’s new Amazon copycat is full of cheap Chinese goods.

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The social media platform’s shopping program is its fastest-growing feature, with a burgeoning fan base in Southeast Asia.
The internet helped men find community in clothing but has also fostered a mentality that prioritises scoring points online, according to Derek Guy, aka ‘Menswear Guy,’ who has inadvertently become one of social media’s most prominent men’s fashion commentators.
The Digital Services Act could impact how fashion brands and marketers reach their online audiences, particularly if they depend on algorithmic recommendations for visibility and engagement.
One start-up is trying to shake up the lucrative and entrenched off-price ecosystem by building an online marketplace to more efficiently connect sellers and buyers of retail’s excess inventory.
Like the internet back in 1993, AI is still in its infancy. It’s impossible to predict exactly where it will take us, but things are developing quickly and in many incredible ways, writes Imran Amed.