Top Beauty Brands’ Climate Commitments Lack Credibility, Says Report

Provenance and Silas Capital took a minority stake in Mario Dedivanovic’s Makeup by Mario, valuing the brand at over $200 million.
Occasionwear’s late-pandemic comeback may have felt like a reactionary fluke, but retailers and designers are betting it’s more than a trend.
Royalmount is a forthcoming mixed-use shopping district in Montreal oriented around sustainability, inclusivity and connectivity; in a new partnership with Royalmount, BoF Insights will explore how such developments could set the standard for physical retail of the future.
Beijing’s Covid-19 policy shift will give the sector a boost in 2023 but a surge in infections and sluggish economic growth could dampen the recovery after an uplift from Chinese New Year.