Big Brands Off Track on Climate Targets as Emissions Rise: Report

Most fashion companies are still going in the wrong direction when it comes curbing planet-warming emissions, a report published Tuesday by environmental organisation Stand.Earth found.

Brands including Nike, Kering and Zara-owner Inditex saw greenhouse gas emissions in their supply chains rise in 2021 following a “Covid dip,” according to the analysis, which examined disclosures from ten major fashion companies.

Of the companies examined, only Levi Strauss & Co is on track to reduce supply chain emissions in line with efforts to stave off the worst effects of climate change, the report found. It’s one of only two brands covered that showed a consistent downward emissions trajectory.

The report published ahead of the global COP27 climate summit, which starts Nov. 6.

