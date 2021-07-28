default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Technology

Twitter to Let Retailers Add Products to Their Profiles in Shopping Push

Twitter and Facebook apps. Shutterstock.
Twitter and Facebook apps. Shutterstock.
By

Twitter Inc. will let a handful of retailers, including bag company Arden Cove and GameStop Corp., to promote products on their company profiles as part of a renewed push into shopping.

A dozen US retailers will be able to market up to five products at the top of their Twitter profiles. Users can swipe between products and click to visit the retailer’s website to make a purchase.

Twitter isn’t processing the sales and won’t take a cut of any revenue generated by the new feature, but investors cheered the move, sending the shares on their biggest rally in more than three months. The stock climbed as much as 5.3 percent to $71.92 in New York on Wednesday.

The company has been teasing its interest in shopping for months, aiming to catch up with other social-media platforms that offer e-commerce options.

“We know people come to Twitter to interact with brands and discuss their favorite products,” Bruce Falck, the head of Twitter’s revenue product team, said at the company’s analyst day in February. “Imagine easily discovering and quickly purchasing a new skin-care product or trendy sneaker from a brand you follow, with only a few clicks.”

But shopping has been a challenge on social-media platforms, including Twitter. The company has built commerce products in the past, including a “buy button” unveiled back in 2014 and later product catalogs, but those features never took off and were eventually shut down.

Twitter’s renewed interest in shopping aligns with a general push into e-commerce by retailers who were forced to move sales online during the pandemic. At Twitter, the thought is that e-commerce could also benefit its core business — advertising — by helping brands make real sales from the platform. Facebook Inc. has also made commerce a bigger priority since the start of the pandemic.

Twitter’s new product, called “Shop Module,” is only available to English-language users in the US for now.

By Kurt Wagner

Learn more:

Why Instagram Still Isn’t a Shopping Destination

Two years after the debut of Instagram Checkout, many brands say their customers are unlikely to make purchases directly through the app.



In This Article
Topics

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Technology
Analysis and advice on how technology is disrupting fashion and creating new opportunities.

How Good Growth Is Unlocking More Effective Customer Data Insights

The data and technology business has developed proprietary tools that allow analysis of customer engagement, marketing strategies and lifetime value, working with the likes of The Economist, MyTheresa and Diageo. BoF speaks to Good Growth’s CEO and co-founder to learn more.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index