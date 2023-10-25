The Divine Decadence of Helmut Newton

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
A single year in the photographer’s career was the impetus for a spectacular new exhibition and a love letter by Tim Blanks.
From Brad Pitt bloodied to Madonna busted by the cops, the stories the photographer tells are an uncompromising, often disturbing reflection of the way he sees the world.
Tim Blanks is Editor-at-Large at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers designers, fashion weeks and fashion’s creative class.
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
Quarterly sales fell by 13 percent, with weakness at Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, as well as work-in-progress Gucci, as the group struggles to cope with slowing luxury demand.
The Berlin-based art star is selling hoodies, T-shirts, bombers and caps from her latest exhibition at Dover Street Market.
A lavish new monograph from artist François Berthoud is a spectacular reminder of what we’ve been missing, writes Tim Blanks.
The centenary of the photographer’s birth has sparked gallery shows in New York and London that celebrate him as the definitive iconographer of our time.