Jack Davison: Modern Master of Photography

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The renowned stylist and fashion director talks to BoF’s Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks about his time creating under lockdown.
At BoF VOICES, the German photographer sat down with Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks to discuss the beauty and tragedy of life, and the existentialism of his work.
The acclaimed photographer sat down with Tim Blanks to discuss the ‘infinite objects of beauty’ that inspired his new V&A exhibition.
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
Traditional auction houses like Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Philips — known for selling Warhols, Picassos and antiques — are using Birkins and Jordans to cultivate their next generation of collectors.
With the UK no longer offering tax breaks to international shoppers, customers are instead flocking to Paris and Milan.
At European luxury’s first major outing in the fast-growing Indian market, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri will showcase the focus on feminist values and global craftsmanship that have helped power growth for Dior, BoF can exclusively reveal.
Sunday’s show should partially reverse a steep slide in awards show ratings, and give luxury brands a big platform. That, plus what else to watch for this week.