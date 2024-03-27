Marine Serre: From Radical to Pragmatist

The Business of Fashion
After a career surfing the zeitgeist, the rising star of Paris Fashion Week comes home to humanity for her latest collection, writes Tim Blanks.
Tim Blanks is Editor-at-Large at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers designers, fashion weeks and fashion’s creative class.
Hermès’ elusive sales strategy is at the centre of a new legal challenge for the French luxury giant. BoF breaks down the practices under scrutiny and what the suit could mean for the fashion industry at large.
A sharp drop in the label’s Asia-Pacific sales is the latest sign that Chinese luxury demand is cooling.
This week, Kering flagged sales were down 20 percent at its flagship brand, knocking confidence in the group’s turnaround strategy. ‘A more drastic solution is required,’ one analyst wrote.
A new creative configuration will be announced soon, the Roman couture house said.