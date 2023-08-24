Why Anne Imhof, Queen of Hardcore, Is Selling Merch

The Business of Fashion
Tim Blanks is Editor-at-Large at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers designers, fashion weeks and fashion’s creative class.
The secondary market for luxury goods holds significant promise, but there are several key challenges to overcome, writes Luca Solca.
The Danish start-up’s ‘everyday couture’ has earned it a spot on the Paris Fashion Week schedule and a strong following in Asia. Now, it’s gearing up for a new phase of growth.
How the American ‘accessible luxury’ group Tapestry can capitalise on its newly acquired brands and more from BoF’s Imran Amed.
This week, the Australian label’s founders and private equity backers sold a majority stake to Advent International in a deal valuing the business at just over $1 billion at a time when others in the accessible luxury space have struggled to find buyers.