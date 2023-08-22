What Big Brands’ Sustainability Reports Won’t Tell You

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Brands are talking about sustainability more than ever before, but does their rhetoric stand up to scrutiny? BoF’s new report, The BoF Sustainability Index, benchmarks 15 of the industry’s biggest companies against ambitious environmental and social goals and finds fashion is falling short.
The industry is becoming incrementally more transparent, but big brands still fail to disclose critical information about their environmental and social impact, according to this year’s Fashion Transparency Index.
The industry’s biggest players still aren’t disclosing basic data about environmental and social impact, putting them in the firing line as regulators look to crack down on greenwashing.
Transferring dye to fabric is incredibly carbon-intensive. Newer sustainable techniques, including colouring with carbon dioxide, may help.
Big brands are betting on regenerative agriculture to help reduce their environmental impact. But without clearer standards, the fashionable concept risks becoming a greenwashing tool.
The extreme and deadly weather experienced around much of the world in July got little mention on big brands’ earnings calls, signalling that investors and executives still aren’t treating climate as an immediate business risk.
Sportswear giants like Nike and Adidas churn out mountains of apparel and equipment for their sponsored teams each season, the bulk of which ends up in the trash. Now, start-ups and designers are trying to reduce waste by upcycling this unused merch.