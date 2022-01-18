Op-Ed | Why I Support New York’s Fashion Act

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Stella McCartney is among the backers of a new bill before the New York State Assembly that could step up disclosure and due diligence requirements for brands operating in the key market.
This week, an unlikely alliance of fashion giants including Chanel, Hermès, Inditex and H&M agreed to a new set of climate commitments, but the industry is unlikely to overcome its sustainability challenge through self-policing alone.
Governments in Europe and the US are discussing regulations and policy proposals that could help steer the sector in a more sustainable direction.
Millions of tonnes of T-shirts and dresses are dumped or burned every year. Turning old clothes into new ones is possible – the question is whether it is a realistic solution.
Natalie Chanin helped pioneer the concept of locally made slow fashion in America. To secure that legacy, she’s turning her brand Alabama Chanin into a nonprofit.
Shares in the Swedish textile-to-textile recycling pioneer have fallen nearly 80 percent since it flagged weaker-than-expected uptake of the cellulosic pulp it produces.
Regulators are trying to crackdown on the pollution caused by throwaway fashion. But ensuring old clothes aren’t treated as trash is trickier than it seems.