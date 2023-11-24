Don’t Believe What Consumers Say When It Comes to Sustainability

The Business of Fashion
Vestiaire Collective will now block 30 brands including Gap, H&M and Zara from its platform, adding to an earlier ban on Boohoo and other low-priced online retailers. It’s an eco-conscious spin on a broader push upmarket by secondhand companies.
Negotiations over a new minimum wage for garment workers in Bangladesh have sparked mass demonstrations on streets across the capital.
Brands are passing the buck on sustainability targets, placing an unrealistic burden on manufacturers, according to a new industry report.
This week, deadly protests after the Bangladeshi government proposed a minimum wage increase well below the level unions had called for highlighted a fundamental challenge in raising worker salaries: somebody has to pay for it.