The BoF Podcast | Asma Khan and Judy Joo Discuss How Food Can Be a Vehicle for Tolerance and Cross-Cultural Sharing

The girl group behind hit songs “Attention” and “Cookie” were recently signed by Levis, anointed Seoul Fashion Week ambassadors, and individually have contracts with Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Burberry.
Brands like Dior and Valentino are banking on India’s high growth potential, but it will take more than dazzling shows and sleek stores to turn this complex market into a major revenue source.
South Korea is one of the world’s leading exporters of beauty products but the narrow definition of ‘K-beauty’ in international markets means many exciting brands in Seoul have yet to go global.
The apparel and footwear market in Colombia rebounded faster than in Brazil or Mexico, but Chile and Peru may not recover to pre-pandemic sales levels for years. Where are the region’s next growth opportunities?