The BoF Podcast | Blindspots and Biases: The Role of the Media in a Fractured World

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Julie Pelipas and Olya Kuryshchuk discuss the impact of the war in Ukraine and how creativity has endured and been a source of strength amid the destruction.
From China to Senegal, 2022 was a year of tumult and opportunity in global markets far from fashion’s main capitals.
The CEO of Sri Lanka-based MAS Holdings, Suren Fernando, on how both brands and their suppliers can weather 2023′s challenges, while exploring different models like vertical integration, nearshoring or on-demand manufacturing.
Brands will need to sharpen personalisation to remain attractive to the Middle East’s “increasingly assertive” shoppers, says the Dubai-based luxury group’s president in this State of Fashion 2023 interview.