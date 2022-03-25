Ukrainian Fashion Professionals Remain Resilient In the Face of War

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine just four weeks ago, thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million people have been displaced. Among those impacted are Julie Pelipas, former fashion director of Vogue Ukraine and founder of fashion upcycling platform Bettter; Lilia Litkovskaya, designer and founder of her namesake brand; and Vadim Rogovskiy, chief executive and founder of virtual try-on company 3DLook.

Each has had to pivot their businesses in wake of the crisis. Rogovskiy recently spoke to BoF technology correspondent Marc Bain for his feature “How Ukraine’s Fashion-Tech Community Is Adapting to War,” about leaving the country, and helping his team — 80 percent of whom live in Odessa, Kyiv and Lviv — find safe spaces. Pelipas launched Bettter.Community to connect Ukrainian creatives to international opportunities. At Paris Fashion Week, Litkovskaya urged the world to stand with Ukraine by using their platforms to speak out about the situation, spread awareness and push for peace.

On the latest episode of The BoF Podcast, Pelipas, Litkovskaya and Rogovskiy spoke to BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed to share their personal reflections and experiences, and examined what’s next for the Ukrainian fashion industry.

Resources to Support the Ukrainian Fashion Community:

Join BoF Professional for the analysis and advice you need. Get 30 days for just $1 or explore group subscriptions for your business.