Photographer Mert Alas’ New Venture

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.
Renowned fashion photographer Mert Alas — one half of the renowned duo Mert and Marcus — has spent the last four years immersed in the world of gin. While pandemic pivots to new creative ventures have become commonplace, Alas was looking for a new creative outlet long before the current crisis. In crafting his new aromatic gin — named Seventy One after the number of nights it takes to rest the spirit in oak casks — he found many parallels with fashion’s creative challenges. Just like in fashion, gin making has suffered from a focus on speed over quality. True craft requires patience and time, Alas says.
On this week’s BoF Podcast, Alas speaks with Tim Blanks about finding new creative avenues and resisting the pressure to produce more and more and more stuff.
Related Articles:
Christopher Kane’s Pandemic Pivot
The Art of the Crisis Pivot – and the Brands Getting it Right
How to Pivot Your Skill Set During Covid-19
Join BoF Professional for the analysis and advice you need. Get 30 days for just $1 or explore group subscriptions for your business.