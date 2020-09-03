The BoF Podcast: Cathy Horyn on Why Fashion Media Must Evolve

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

LONDON, United Kingdom — For fashion critic Cathy Horyn, the pandemic has ushered in yet another transformation of fashion media. Just like the brands and designers who pivoted and adopted new digital tools to reach buyers and consumers amid show cancellations, publications maximised their online presence to guide the industry at large through a period of upheaval.

In the latest episode of The BoF Podcast, Horyn sat down with BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks to discuss reviewing the upcoming shows this month (a mixture of both physical and live events) and her outlook for a post-Covid-19 fashion industry.

For Horyn, the media reflects and adapts to the needs of its time. "There's been incredible [fashion] writers all the way back to the 1830s at least… and they all did something different. Journalists adapted to whatever was going on at that time," she said. With the advent of the internet and social media, the industry saw the emergence of new voices and new talent. Amid this current period of uncertainty, Horyn remains optimistic that the industry will emerge stronger and transformed. "We've seen a lot of experimentation in the last… two months… I think going forward...it's going to be an adjustment for everybody covering fashion, [but] I certainly think it should be covered."

Will the show go on? This has been one of the questions on the minds of designers across the globe, but with New York Fashion Week given the go ahead (sort of) industry insiders and consumers are in for a fashion week unlike anything ever seen before: a mixture of in-person shows, livestreams, films and virtual panel discussions. What does this mean for journalists, like Horyn, that usually review the collections gracing the runway? "We don't even know if we're going to be covering shows like we did till possibly next fall," she said. "My long-term feelings for the industry are really strong… [fashion] will transform itself but we just don't know what that's going to [look like]."

For Horyn and other critics, it would be remiss to ignore the allure of the physical runway show. A collection "doesn't [always] translate so well on television or on a video screen," Horyn said. But one thing that remains, whether via a screen or in real time, is the "sense of discovery and [realisation] that some of that stuff ... moves the historical needle of fashion and we get to see that," she said.

