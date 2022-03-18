Vanessa Kingori: Conformity Is the ‘Enemy of Progress, Creativity and Business’

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

In 2018, Vanessa Kingori joined British Vogue as its first female publisher. Since then, she has become a mother, received an MBE and stepped into the role of chief business officer of Condé Nast Britain.

At BoF VOICES 2021, Kingori shared her experience and lessons in leadership with purpose coach and founder of 822 Group, Mory Fontanez, underscoring the importance of leveraging gut instinct to support data-driven decisions and challenging conformity as the “enemy of progress, creativity and business.”

“Everywhere I’ve been, I have had to get comfortable with being a bit of an outsider, which often means the decisions I come to are different to the normal consensus,” said Kingori. “It’s OK to be intuitive. It’s actually great to lean into your differences rather than try to push to assimilate too much.”

