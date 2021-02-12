default-output-block.skip-main
Racism and Inequality Are Stitched Into the Garments We Wear

This week, Doug Stephens speaks with Kalkidan Legesse and Robert Hoppenheim about fashion’s moral imperative to take responsibility for the people it impacts.
Kalkidan Legesse, Robert Hoppenheim and Doug Stephens.
The pandemic’s economic impact is radically changing the retail landscape, but for fashion, the fallout is not just financial. The crisis has amplified anger over racial injustice and financial inequality among consumers and employees, redoubling pressure on brands to adjust their operations to serve both shareholders and the greater good. Increasingly, companies must respond to demands for change from outside the boardroom.

In this week’s podcast, retail columnist Doug Stephens discusses how the fashion industry must address the systemic inequality and racism buried in its supply chain with the co-founder of UK-based ethical brand and retailer Sancho’s, Kalkidan Legesse, and the founder of brand strategy and communications advisory Kindustry, Robert Hoppenheim.

Watch and listen to more #BoFLIVE conversations here. To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.

