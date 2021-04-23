In Search of Transparency: Fashion’s Data Problem

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.
One of the biggest challenges facing the fashion industry in its efforts to become more responsible and sustainable is bad data. While companies are under increased pressure to provide more information about working conditions and greenhouse gas emissions, the data they share is limited and often of dubious quality. At the BoF Professional Summit: Closing Fashion’s Sustainability Gap, Linda E. Greer, a global fellow at the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs and a member of BoF’s Sustainability Council, joined BoF London editor Sarah Kent for a discussion on how fashion’s bad data is affecting its sustainability efforts.
Related Articles:
Measuring Fashion’s Sustainability Gap
Scaling Up or Selling Out: How Can Sustainable Labels Credibly Collaborate with Big Brands?
Devising a New Social Contract for Fashion’s Garment Workers
Join BoF Professional for the analysis and advice you need. Get 30 days for just $1 or explore group subscriptions for your business.