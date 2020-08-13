The BoF Podcast: Lily Cole on Why the Fashion System Needs Reform Now

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.
LONDON, United Kingdom — Lily Cole was once on the side of every bus, fronting the industry's biggest fashion campaigns. But the more time Cole spent in the industry, the more she became aware of widespread problems and structural inequalities that prop up its glamorous facade. She cut back on modelling jobs and instead prioritised working on improving the fashion system from within.
In the latest episode of the BoF Podcast, Lily Cole speaks with BoF Founder and Editor-in-Chief Imran Amed about the lessons she learned while writing her new book Who Cares Wins: Reasons For Optimism in Our Changing World, published by Rizzoli and Penguin, a call to action that emphasises the importance of optimism and collaboration in times of uncertainty.
Related Articles:
[ Fashion Says It Can Police Its Supply Chain. So Why Are There So Many Scandals? ]
[ Independent Brands Must Change Their Business Strategies ]
[ Will Fashion Ever Be Good for the World? Its Future May Depend on It. ]
Watch and listen to more #BoFLIVE conversations here. To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.