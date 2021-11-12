default-output-block.skip-main
Technology

Ian Rogers: ‘Five years from now, we will have closets where we share our digital collections’

Ledger’s chief experience officer explains how — and when — fashion should tap into the NFT gold rush, as featured in the fourth episode of The BoF Show, now streaming on Bloomberg Quicktake.
Ian Rogers
By

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

Ian Rogers moved to Paris from Silicon Valley in 2015 when he was appointed chief digital officer of LVMH, acting as a digital whisperer to C-suite luxury executives.

Today, as chief experience officer of Ledger — a security system that provides protection for digital currencies — he is uniquely positioned to speak to the opportunities being created as crypto technologies, gaming and fashion converge.

His insights are featured in the fourth episode of The BoF Show, now streaming on Bloomberg Quicktake.

Here, we share the full interview with Rogers, exclusively on The BoF Podcast.

Watch the fourth episode of The BoF Show, “Dematerialisation: Why the Metaverse Is Fashion’s Next Goldmine”

Explore the new report from BoF Insights, “The Opportunities in Digital Fashion and Avatars” here.

