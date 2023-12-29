The BoF Podcast | Brunello Cucinelli on Humanistic Capitalism in an Age of AI

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Imran Amed is the Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Business of Fashion. Based in London, he shapes BoF’s overall editorial strategy and is the host of The BoF Podcast.
After generative AI’s breakout year in 2023, The State of Fashion 2024 examines emerging use cases across creative industries, including fashion.
Beauty brands have spent millions of dollars developing immersive games for the online gaming platform. What do Roblox’s users think?
One of the technology’s great promises is to let retailers make far more accurate forecasts about how much to produce, down to the level of size and colour. But knowing what consumers will want months in advance isn’t so simple.
New regulations from the European Commission will require fashion and other consumer goods to be fitted with unique digital product passports as early as 2026. At BoF’s VOICES 2023, the CEO of Arianee demystifies the future of digital product passports and their ability to reimagine fashion brands’ revenue stream.