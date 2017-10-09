The Business of Fashion Is Launching a Podcast

LONDON, United Kingdom — From the wonky conversations on the Financial Times "Politics" to the start-up lessons contained in Reid Hoffman's "Masters of Scale" to my daily fix of the CBC News: World Report and the Tim Ferris Show, podcasts have become a growing part of my daily media habit. While making breakfast in the morning or just before I go to sleep, I find it easier to listen to podcasts than reading or watching on a screen.

My personal experience, combined with regular requests from our readers, not to mention some consistent urging from members of the BoF team, has led us to conduct a new experiment: The Business of Fashion Podcast, which will feature a series of new and archival conversations with a cast of designers, executives and other industry insiders with whom I've spoken since founding the company in 2007.

Some of these conversations are oldies but goodies, like the fascinating exchanges I've had with Yohji Yamamoto and Tommy Hilfiger. Others will be new conversations with the industry leaders who regularly visit the BoF headquarters in London. Indeed, one of the best parts of my job is the opportunity I have to speak with industry insiders who share their expertise with me and teach me something in every conversation, which I am delighted to be able to now share with the wider BoF community.

We’ll also be including provocative talks from VOICES, our annual gathering for big thinkers, and lessons from our BoF Education series on the basics of setting up a fashion business from scratch.

We're launching our podcast with 6 episodes, available for download today, ranging from conversations with Mr Yamamoto and Mr Hilfiger, will.i.am and James Scully and Vogue China's Angelica Cheung on stage at VOICES.

Going forward, we’ll be releasing one or two new episodes per week. To get started just subscribe today. As always, we’d love your feedback. Happy listening.

To listen to these podcasts click here or for app users tap here.

Imran Amed, Founder and Editor-in-Chief