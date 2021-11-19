The Dematerialised on the Rise of Virtual Fashion

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

Marjorie Hernandez and Karinna Nobbs are the co-founders of The Dematerialised — a Web 3.0 marketplace for authenticated virtual goods, which they describe as “the digital department store of your dreams.”

They’re part of a new wave of pioneering entrepreneurs challenging the luxury status quo and creating a new reality for fashion.

In the fourth episode of The BoF Show, now streaming on Bloomberg Quicktake, they share their thoughts on gaming culture and the metaverse — and explain why they believe virtual fashion will revolutionise the industry as we know it.

Here, we share the full interview, exclusively on The BoF Podcast.

Watch the fourth episode of The BoF Show, “Dematerialisation: Why the Metaverse Is Fashion’s Next Goldmine”

Explore the new report from BoF Insights, “The Opportunities in Digital Fashion and Avatars” here.