Vogue's Angelica Cheung on How to Reach the Elusive Chinese Millennial

Despite the country’s protracted property crisis, deflationary pressures and other economic headwinds, its domestic luxury market is expected to grow 4 to 6 percent in 2024, outpacing both Europe and the US.
Wholesalers and online platforms like Dewu have taken a larger share of China’s growing grey-market for luxury goods — formerly dominated by individual sellers.
All three companies have embraced a busy, garish design that’s popular in China and ideally calibrated to sell plenty of low-cost products. Will the same be true as these companies attempt to move upmarket?
The rise of competing shopping hubs like China’s Hainan island, changing consumer preferences and a rise in online shopping have fundamentally changed demand for luxury goods in Hong Kong.