default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
China

Vogue's Angelica Cheung on How to Reach the Elusive Chinese Millennial

These consumers are not easily influenced by preaching, explained the Vogue China editor-in-chief on the VOICES stage.

The author has shared a YouTube video.

You will need to accept and consent to the use of cookies and similar technologies by our third-party partners (including: YouTube, Instagram or Twitter), in order to view embedded content in this article and others you may visit in future.

By
  • BoF Team

OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom — "In China it's slightly different from everywhere else, because we've had several generations of only children," said Vogue China editor-in-chief Angelica Cheung explaining why Chinese millennials have such spending power.

Speaking on stage in December at VOICES, BoF's new annual gathering for big thinkers, Cheung told BoF founder and CEO Imran Amed: "The millennials, I would describe them as the real consumers, the organic consumers. They consume for the sake of consuming. And they just love things, they want to buy... it’s not for any purpose."

Many brands, however, have not grasped how to communicate with this desirable new consumer, Cheung continued. "I feel a lot people are taking a very short term kind of approach to reaching the millennials," she said. "You see a lot of these male actors becoming spokespeople for women’s lipsticks, cosmetics products. I feel that’s quite crude."

Cheung's skills in communicating with Chinese millennials were proved when she created Vogue Me, a new edition of the title specifically designed for the millennial audience, which debuted in March 2016. When it launched, 30,000 copies of the online limited edition sold out within six minutes.

"In general, these are not consumers that are easily influenced by preaching to them," Cheung said. "The way I do Vogue and the way I do Vogue Me is totally different. At Vogue, it's basically, 'I speak, you listen.' And they will listen. That kind of attitude. And with Vogue Me, they speak, I listen, then I try to digest and talk to them in a way that they can understand...

"So the goal is still the same, but the way to communicate that message needs to change, needs to adapt."

Related Articles:

 Angelica Cheung: Cautiously Optimistic About China's Comeback in 2017 ]

Vogue China: Past, Present and Future ]

VOICES is BoF's new annual gathering for big thinkers in partnership with QIC Global Real Estate

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from China
On-the-ground intelligence and insights from the world’s largest fashion market.

China’s Luxury Market Set for Moderate Growth

Despite the country’s protracted property crisis, deflationary pressures and other economic headwinds, its domestic luxury market is expected to grow 4 to 6 percent in 2024, outpacing both Europe and the US.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024