Global Markets

How Technology Is Powering African Retail

Zain Verjee and Juliet Anammah discuss how the pandemic has accelerated the move to digital platforms in Africa and how consumers are adapting.
African ecomm
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

Zain Verjee, founder and chief executive at communications consulting firm The Zain Verjee Group, discusses the future of e-commerce in Africa at VOICES 2020 with Juilet Anammah, the chairperson and group head of institutional relations for Jumia Group, an African online marketplace.

Over the past year, consumer mindsets in Africa have been catching up with the growth in digital shopping capabilities. And while internal trade has been occurring within the continent, further barriers are expected to come down between countries thanks to the economic motivation for leaders to promote consumption habits.

“It just doesn’t go away,” Anammah explains. “If you have the experience of shopping for grocery items online you’re not going to forget that tomorrow… that’s a habit that is here to stay.”

