This #BoFLIVE event was based on the ‘How Small Brands Get Big Media Attention’ article. Click here to read our full analysis.

For small brands, getting media attention can be a tricky business. While many aspire to be on the front covers and pages of Vogue and The New York Times, more established brands dominate that space. Emerging brands need smart strategies to capture media attention and earn valuable coverage.

In the latest BoF Live, BoF’s Diana Pearl and Alexandra Mondalek speak with Cindy Krupp, the founder of fashion and lifestyle communications agency The Krupp Group, and Melissa Duren Conner, co-founder and partner at media relations agency JBC, about how small brands can clinch coverage and why press attention still matters.

An article or feature in a prominent magazine or paper can be a major boost for brands, but smart and targeted pitches to smaller publications with a strong and relevant audience can also be a powerful tool to bolster a brand’s reputation. Leveraging coverage for social media content can also magnify attention for a brand for months. “When we onboard our clients one of the biggest things we talk about is press amplification,” said Duren Conner. “You can’t let the press [for your brand] exist in a vacuum and hope it will change your brand right at that moment.”

